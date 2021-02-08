JMP Securities Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $193.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $143.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $158.00 on Friday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,096.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,213 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

