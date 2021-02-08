John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $14.37 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

