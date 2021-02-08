Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

