Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $34,712.01 and $7,632.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.51 or 0.01050037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.48 or 0.05437204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

