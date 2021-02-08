Jonathan A. Leon Sells 5,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,135. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,365,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,572,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,728,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

