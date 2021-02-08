Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. Sells 5,483 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 481.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 295,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after buying an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,022,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

