JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $101.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

IRBT stock opened at $118.97 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRobot by 12.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

