JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $165.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

