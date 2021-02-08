JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $640.00

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 632 ($8.26), with a volume of 431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £771.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 569.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.80.

About JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

