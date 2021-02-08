Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Jushi from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Jushi from $6.00 to $7.05 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Jushi stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Jushi has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

