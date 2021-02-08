Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.31% of Kadant worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 396,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after acquiring an additional 49,918 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $148.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $157.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.