Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$57.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,700. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37.

