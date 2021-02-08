Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3,049.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,859.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

