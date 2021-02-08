Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $393,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

