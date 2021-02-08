Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $746,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,014 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 878,610 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the airline’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the airline’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,513. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

