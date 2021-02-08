Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

BLOK stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,771. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

