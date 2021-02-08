Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.26. 31,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.