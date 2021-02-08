Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221,408. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

