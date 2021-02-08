Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $445,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 159,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.74. 18,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.