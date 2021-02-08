KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,552 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,012. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

