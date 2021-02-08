Keep3rV1 Price Down 6.3% This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for $358.81 or 0.00766350 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $71.76 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00170351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00061783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00191514 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00061217 BTC.

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

