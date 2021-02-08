Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 86,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,179. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kellogg by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 594,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

