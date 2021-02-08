Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires Shares of 6,317 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,983. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

