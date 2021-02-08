Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires Shares of 7,188 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,188 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.69. The firm has a market cap of $409.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

