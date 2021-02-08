Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,517. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

