Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,329. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.40 and its 200 day moving average is $284.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

