Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,204. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.