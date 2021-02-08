Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Takes $6.95 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.27. 2,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

