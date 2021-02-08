Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 138,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inseego by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $19.80 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock worth $64,310,199. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

