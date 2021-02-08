Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,906 Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

PBE opened at $80.88 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

