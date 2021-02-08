Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

FMNB opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

