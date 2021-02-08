Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Dorman Products by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

