Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.68-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.368-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.16. 134,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

