Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.368-$1.430 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Kforce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.68-3.00 EPS.

Kforce stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

