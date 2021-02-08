Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.53. 3,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $252.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.