Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,864,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.