Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $494.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,896. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.