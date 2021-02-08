Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 635 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 12,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.