KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. 3,113,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,365. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

