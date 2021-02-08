KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Hits $14.37 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $709,146.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00053250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00175483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060501 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00212276 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

