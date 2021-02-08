Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $45.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,106.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.