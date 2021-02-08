Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after purchasing an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 615,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 452,334 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KCG increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Knight Equity increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

