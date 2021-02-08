Knoll (KNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNL opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $807.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

