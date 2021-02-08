Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

