Knuff & Co LLC Has $26,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.96. 5,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average is $247.99. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

