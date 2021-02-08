Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,121,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,851,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $713.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

