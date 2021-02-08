Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 9.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,065,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

