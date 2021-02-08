Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,749,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $391.02. 18,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

