Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 109,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,523.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.98. 57,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

