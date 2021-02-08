Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.18 and last traded at $158.84. Approximately 204,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 282,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $29,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

